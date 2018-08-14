Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Vancouver was the sixth most liveable city in the world, according to a new report. (pxhere.com)

Vancouverites know their city is pretty great, and the world agrees.

The City of Glass made the No. 6 spot on the Global Liveability Index 2018, released Tuesday by The Economist magazine.

READ MORE: B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

READ MORE: B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Vancouver got a score of 97.3 out of 100, bested by fellow Canadian city Calgary at No. 4, but just beating out Toronto at No. 7.

Communities in the 140-city list were ranked on 30 qualitative and quantitative factors, which were wrapped up in five broad categories:

stability

healthcare

culture and environment

education

infrastructure

While Vancouver ranked 95 or above for most categories, it was let down by a rank of 92.9 in infrastructure.

Calgary (4th) overtakes Vancouver (6th) to be @TheEIU most liveable city in North America. Toronto 7th for #Liveability pic.twitter.com/khhT9g9cxe — Simon Baptist EIU (@baptist_simon) August 14, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.