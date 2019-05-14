Utah zoo’s polar bear chills out with ice cubes

The three-year-old polar bear enjoys a nice ice bath

There is nothing like a nice ice cold bath when you’re a giant polar bear.

For three-year-old Norah of Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is just what the doctor ordered after the polar bear underwent surgery to repair a broken humerus bone.

Hogle Zoo shared a video of Norah to their Facebook page recently in which the bear can be seen enjoying rolling around in the ice cubes under the shade of her enclosure.

“Our sweet girl is healing beautifully,” stated the Hogle Zoo. “Her surgical team studied the X-rays and are thrilled her bone is healing nicely and the metal looks to be in great shape. Because of this, and her training ‘rehab’ sessions with keepers, she’s been given access to a small outside holding yard.”

Norah still can be seen by visitors to the zoo but it is being reported that she is a very playful bear who loves her added outdoor enrichment.

