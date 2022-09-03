From left, Molson Coors Canada chairman Andrew Molson, president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters, and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove raise their glasses to the newly opened brewery in Chilliwack on Sept. 17, 2019. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 is Beer Lovers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 4 to 10

Beer Lovers’ Day, Be Late For Something Day, Fight Procrastination Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Read A New Book Month and Honey Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Sept. 4: Newspaper Carrier Day, Pet Rock Day, Eat An Extra Dessert Day, Wildlife Day.

Monday, Sept. 5: Be Late For Something Day, World Samosa Day, International Day of Charity.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Coffee Ice Cream Day, Read A Book Day, Fight Procrastination Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Salami Day, Beer Lovers’ Day, World Duchenne Awareness Day.

Thursday, Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day, Iguana Awareness Day.

Friday, Sept. 9: International Sudoku Day, Stand Up To Cancer Day, Wiener Schnitzel Day, Wonderful Weirdos Day.

Saturday, Sept. 10: TV Dinner Day, World Suicide Prevention Day, International Drive Your Studebaker Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

