Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 is Rabbit Day. Seen here is volunteer rabbit Rupert Bunny who is known for visiting patients and staff at Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating International Week of Happiness at Work, Honey Month and Hunger Action Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 20: Wife Appreciation Day, Punch Day, Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Monday, Sept. 21: World Alzheimer’s Day, International Day of Peace, Miniature Golf Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Hobbit Day, Business Women’s Day, World Car-Free Day, Doodle Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Checkers Day, Celebrate Bisexuality Day, International Day of Sign Languages.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Punctuation Day, Cherries Jubilee Day, Remember Me Thursday.

Friday, Sept. 25: Comic Book Day, World Dream Day, Binge Day, One-Hit Wonder Day.

Saturday, Sept. 26: Lumberjack Day, Rabbit Day, Astronomy Day, Save Your Photos Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Unofficial holidays: Here's what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

