Monday, Oct. 12 is Old Farmers’ Day. Pictured here are Aaron Warkentin (right) and Abe Goertz as they take a close look at a 1919 tractor during the 91st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match in Abbotsford on May 11, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Mental Health Month, Family History Month and Fair Trade Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, Sausage Pizza Day, It’s My Party Day.

Monday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Face Your Fears Day, International Skeptics Day, Ada Lovelace Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day, Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, I Love Lucy Day.

Friday, Oct. 16: Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Feral Cat Day, Steve Jobs Day.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Wear Something Gaudy Day, Sweetest Day, Forgive an Ex Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Dr. Bonnie Henry receives honour from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Annual Halloween event going on tour

Treat City won’t be happening at Bovill Square this year

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Community leaders denounce stringing of Confederate flag over Main Street in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Pot shot fired near hikers at Dennis Lake

Man who allegedly unsafely discharged firearm under guard in hospital: Police

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Most Read