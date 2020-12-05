Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Operation Santa Paws and Pear Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 6: Microwave Oven Day, Put on Your Own Shoes Day, Mitten Tree Day, St. Nicholas Day.

Monday, Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Cotton Candy Day, Walt Disney Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Brownie Day, Lard Day, Pretend to Be a Time Traveller Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, Pastry Day, International Day of Veterinary Medicine.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Dewey Decimal System Day, Lager Day, Human Rights Day.

Friday, Dec. 11: Mountain Day, Noodle Ring Day, Official Lost and Found Day, Have a Bagel Day.

Saturday, Dec. 12: Gingerbread House Day, Poinsettia Day, Shareware Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

