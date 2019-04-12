Trivago guy arrested in Texas for drunk driving

Discount hotel website actor arrested on a misdemeanour driving while intoxicated charge

Timothy Williams, the actor and spokesman for the discount hotel website Trivago.com. (Houston Police Department via AP)

The actor who has become something of a sex symbol as the scruffy-faced, somewhat rumpled star of ads for the travel booking site Trivago has been arrested in Texas on a misdemeanour driving while intoxicated charge.

Court records show 52-year-old Timothy Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Houston and freed on $100 bond.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria hotels named best in Canada

Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said Friday that Williams was stopped in traffic and passed out with his foot on the brake. Silva says Williams, who’s from Houston, failed a field sobriety test and agreed to having blood drawn for alcohol testing. Results weren’t immediately available.

A Trivago statement Friday says the company didn’t have full details on the situation but treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving as a risk to others and against the Trivago culture.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Williams.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mysterious bowls of mashed potatoes show up on cars, porches in Mississippi

Just Posted

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

With great privilege comes great responsibility

Columnist Thom Barker ruminates on taking over the editor’s chair and community journalism

Telkwa rolls back water/sewer rate hike

Property value assessments and $3.6M infrastructure grant help council’s decision for reversal

Valley braces for wildfire season

Concern high after dry March and record-breaking seasons two years running

Aquatic Centre pool closed on Sundays (again)

Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre pool also reduced hours of operation in fall 2018 due to understaffing

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Most Read