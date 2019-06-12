Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

The Joe Huber Sr. rail car, formerly a 1921 CP Rail sleeper car, was rebuilt to become a guest room at a hotel in Cranbrook. (Submitted)

Contestants on the Price is Right game show recently had a chance to win a trip to Cranbrook.

The June 10 episode featured a six-night stay at the Prestige Inn, highlighting its two-room suite inside a rebuilt rail car.

However, the contestant who won decided not to “come on down” and forfeited the prize, according to Prestige Hotels and Resorts.

On an April 4 episode, a contestant played for a trip to Nelson, B.C., including a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a six-night hotel stay, valued at US$6,227. No word on whether that person kept the prize.

