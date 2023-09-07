Const. Jazz Nijjar of Metro Vancouver Transit Police holds a rabbit named “Mercedes Sprinter” after it was caught running loose at downtown Vancouver’s SkyTrain transit station in this Aug. 31, 2023 handout photo. The transit police reunited the support rabbit with her owner who says the bunny jumped the tracks as she was boarding a train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Track-hopping emotional support bunny rescued at B.C. SkyTrain station

Woman reunited with Mercedes Sprinter after they became separated in Vancouver

A rabbit that hopped the tracks at a downtown Vancouver transit station was reunited with its owner after efforts by passengers and police.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the bunny was running loose last Thursday at the Granville SkyTrain station when a passenger picked it up and handed it to officers patrolling the underground stop.

Transit police media spokeswoman Const. Amanda Steed says officers walked around the station with the rabbit, named Mercedes Sprinter, looking for the owner.

She says a short time later, a “frantic female passenger” was heard asking people if they had seen a rabbit.

Steed says the officers were able to reunite the bunny with her owner, who told them it was her emotional support animal.

She says officers reminded the woman of a policy that animals must remain in an approved carrier for safety while travelling on transit.

