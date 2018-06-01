(Twitter/@officialbuffcat)

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.

Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.

Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.

It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:

And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.

Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.

But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

Just Posted

Pan Am Games next for Dielemen after disappointing reclassification

Jonathan Dieleman muscled his way to a new Canadian Record in Italy.

Telkwa Coal holds open house

Plenty of residents came out to see the latest plans for a new steelmaking coal mine.

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

POLL: Future of Hwy 16 transit

What should the future of Hwy 16 transit be?

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

Most Read