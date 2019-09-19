Whistler Blackcomb had its first snowfall of the season on Sept. 17. (Whistler Blackcomb)

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at the Whistler Blackcomb resort.

The first dusting of snow fell Tuesday morning on the 7th Heaven Summit – the highest lift-accessed point in the Coast Mountain range.

“This is not a drill,” the resort tweeted, along with a time-lapse video.

According to its website, Whistler Blackcomb has received an average of 11.4 metres (37.5 feet) of snow a year over the past 10 years.

“A 270-strong fleet of state-of-the-art snowguns ensures increased snow coverage early and late season, and boosts the quality and coverage of our snow all winter long,” the website says.

So far, the runs are expected to open on Nov. 28 for the 2019/20 season.

