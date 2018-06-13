Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

The New Democratic Party is embarking on yet another public consultation – but this one involves B.C.’s dads.
Ahead of Father’s Day (June 17), Premier John Horgan and the NDP have put a call out for the best dad jokes.
The public can fill out an online form from now until Sunday, when dads are celebrated far and wide.
Then, through a review, Horgan will be offered the five best and pick his favourite.
Horgan’s not new to dad jokes. Here’s a video posted in April 2017:
