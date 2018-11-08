Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
Smithers RCMP says speed and alcohol are may have been factors in the crash.
Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman
Tenants are expected to start moving in next January according to B.C. Housing.
First Nations LNG Alliance on difference LNG will have on daily life and economics for First Nations
Public input, new road and rail costs means more production planned for steel-making coal mine.
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daughters
Smithers RCMP says speed and alcohol are may have been factors in the crash.
Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman
Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green skies
Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers
More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections
Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22