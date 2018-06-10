A macaw named Clyde was among the birds rescued in 2016 from the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Dozens of rescued parrots awaiting adoption have found a new sanctuary via Craigslist.

About 70 cockatoos, amazons, macaws and other species have settled into a two-storey, five-bedroom home on a country road bordering farmland in Delta.

Jan Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary, says the rescue organization found the space online and has signed a one-year lease, but she hopes the birds will be adopted by the time the lease is up.

She says the parrots have been through a lot since they were rescued in 2016 alongside about 500 others from the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island, after a woman who operated the facility died. She says they deserve to be “spoiled” at permanent homes.

The birds had most recently been living in an East Vancouver warehouse, but were up against the clock as the property was up for development.

Since the parrots left the Vancouver Island facility, most have either landed with other rescue groups or individuals willing to take on a large number, or been adopted by families across the country.

The Canadian Press

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

