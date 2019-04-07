REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Harrison Hot Springs: Artist celebrates Nunavut’s anniversary with a deck of cards

Artist Max Newhouse is getting ready to honour the 20th anniversary of Nunavut joining Canada with a gift for every classroom in the territory: a deck of cards – but not just any old set. Watch more >

Victoria: Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Researchers worked tirelessly Friday to conduct a necropsy that will give insight into how a large grey whale turned up dead off the shores of Victoria. Watch more >

Campbell River: Man rescues dog from two cougar

Mike Germunstad was at a cabin in the woods just west of Campbell River when he encountered the two cougars that nearly turned his dog into their dinner. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Pair of fishermen believe they spotted the mythical Shuswaggi

Has the legendary lake monster Shuswaggi been caught on video? A pair of local fishermen who film their adventures on Shuswap Lake think so. Watch more >

B.C.: Registering as an organ donor in honour of late Humboldt Broncos player

British Columbians are raising awareness by dawning green shirts and registering to be organ donors in honour of Logan Boulet. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. artist celebrates Nunavut’s anniversary with a deck of cards

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

Smithers library installs gender neutral washroom signs

News signs were installed on March 3 to make the public library more inclusive

Public engagement on active transportation begins April 15

Residents will be invited to respond to a survey, submit photos and attend an Ideas Fair

Council gives consideration to B.C. Step Code

Building inspector Morgan Widen recommends creating a Step Code facilitator position for the north

Fisheries seeks public’s help in illegal crab dump

Large amount of Dungeness crab discarded off highway near China Creek

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Most Read