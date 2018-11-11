REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Prince Rupert: Kids clean war graves for Remembrance Day

Students took a trip to a local graveyard to learn about Prince Rupert soldiers who died during World War I and World War II. Watch more >

Cloverdale: Toy pig mascot travels across the world

Miss Mac Bacon, an unofficial Surrey school mascot, made a name for herself overseas after tagging along on a trip through Ireland. Watch more >

Surrey: Meet one of the veterans who fought to recognize Remembrance Day

Ninety-six-year-old Gerald Gaudet, who served in the Second World War, reflects each year on his fight to mark Nov. 11 as a national day of remembrance. Watch more >

Kelowna: Holiday-themed play collaborates seasonal favourites

We get a look behind the scenes of a Seussified Christmas Carol – which is best described as a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too. Watch more >

Vancouver: New bridge coming soon for outdoor enthusiasts

Construction began last spring, more than three years after a rock slide caused the river to back up and, under heavy rain, flow over and wreck the old bridge.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
