Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

It seems there are three kinds of Valentine’s Days: The romantic, the non-existent and the down-right brutal.

We asked Black Press Media readers to share some of the worst gifts they’ve ever received on the day of love – and got an earful.

What is the worst Valentine’s Day gift you’ve received?

“Finding out that your husband bought you roses for Valentine’s Day only so he could give the free dozen to his then-girlfriend (now his wife).” – Donna Paterson

“Yogurt-covered raisins.” – Natasha Foster

“An apron. He is now an ex.” – Bev Inglis

“A Dieffenbachia plant, which turned out to be poisonous for my cat, and almost killed her, causing us great stress and thousands of dollars!” – Sandy Evans

“Cleaning supplies 13 days after my C-section with my first son. I don’t celebrate this day at all. I just get disappointed every year, but nothing tops that year.” – Shauna Roed

“A bath towel.” – Talon Hart

(Comments have been edited for spelling, grammar, and obscenity)

