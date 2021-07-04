QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

Weather, especially hot weather, is on the minds of many these days following a record-breaking heat wave.
Whether you like it hot or would prefer a cool change, see if you can answer these questions about heat and cold — preferably from a pleasant, air-conditioned place.
Good luck.
READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?
READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada
READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.