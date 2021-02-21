File photo

File photo

QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

While Canada has a high literacy rate, and while books and online materials are readily available, there have also been some important challenges to many books, including well-loved classics and also more recent titles.

In some parts of the world, certain books are banned and authors of controversial works have been threatened with death. Some have been killed as a result of what they have written. Sadly, the freedom to read is not enjoyed by all.

In honour of Freedom to Read Week, and in recognition of the importance of reading, here are a few questions about literacy, reading and challenged books. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Just Posted

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack mine, 65 km north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo) Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine, 65 kilometres north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo)
Northern Health reports 20 more COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Brucejack Mine

So far, 42 people have tested positive, nine cases are active and self-isolating onsite

The Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reported nine cases between Feb. 7 and 13. (BC CDC graphic)
Local weekly COVID infections remain in single digits

The Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) reported nine cases between Feb. 7 and 13

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 5 – 12

Smithers RCMP open 80 new files including 16 crimes against persons cases

Bell Mine’s open pit, which stores mine-impacted water that is treated before discharge to Babine Lake. (SkeenaWild photo/Lakes District News)
Two decommissioned mines could be harming the water and aquatic life at Babine Lake

Report finds contamination and poor monitoring of Bell and Granisle mines

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Kwa’Wet Collective was co-founded by Shonna Sawyer with sisters Chelan and Megan Howard-Gibbon. (Kwa’Wet Collective image)
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Online collective supporting Indigenous artists

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Most Read