In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

During the winter months, hockey dominates winter sports in Canada

Winter is a time when many Canadians lace up their skates, grab their hockey sticks and enjoy a game of hockey.

Others prefer to sit back, relax and enjoy the game on television or through a streaming service.

Whether you enjoy playing hockey, watching hockey or ignoring hockey, the sport is an integral part of Canadian culture.

How much do you know about Canada’s favourite winter sport? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

