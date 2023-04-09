Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Easter is an important observance in the Christian faith. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Easter is an important observance in the Christian faith. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The weekend includes the Easter bunny, decorated eggs, chocolate and a religious observance

The Easter weekend is an important observance in the Christian faith, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The weekend is also a time to celebrate chocolate eggs, the Easter bunny and signs of spring.

For many, this is a long weekend, as Good Friday is a statutory holiday, and for some, Easter Monday is also a day off.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the weekend, here are 10 questions about customs and traditions around this time of year. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

The Easter Bunny greeted kids as they headed over to the Penticton Safety Village for an egg hunt in 2022. (Kiwanis Club of Penticton Facebook)

The Easter Bunny greeted kids as they headed over to the Penticton Safety Village for an egg hunt in 2022. (Kiwanis Club of Penticton Facebook)

These Ukrainian Easter eggs were made by Elenore Sturko and her family. Do you know the name for these finely decorated eggs? (Contributed photo)

These Ukrainian Easter eggs were made by Elenore Sturko and her family. Do you know the name for these finely decorated eggs? (Contributed photo)

The Good Friday procession in Victoria is a symbolic re-enactment of the story of Jesus walking to his crucifixion. (Black Press file photo)

The Good Friday procession in Victoria is a symbolic re-enactment of the story of Jesus walking to his crucifixion. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Reclaiming the teachings: B.C. man shares the Indigenous art of hide tanning

Just Posted

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Prince Rupert RCMP stated on April 5 an impaired driver was arrested after causing significant damage in a residential neighbourhood and tested more than two times the legal limit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Prupert Residential neighbourhood feels impact of impaired driver

New Community Safety Officer Dave Pruden (right) listens during an open house to hear from residents about proposed changes to an old parks bylaw. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Smithers hires a new Community Safety Officer

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Pop-up banner image