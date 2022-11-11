QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940 and is one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. Do you know where this picture was taken? (Claude P. Detloff)

On Nov. 11, Canadians will gather at Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour those who served and died in wars.

Throughout Canada’s history, many have served in various wars, military actions and peacekeeping missions.

How much do you know about Canada’s military history? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Second World War veteran Warner Hockin gets help walking up to the cenotaph to lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. On Nov. 11, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at cenotaphs across Canada. (Black Press file photo)