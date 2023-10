Billy Boerboom of Summerland shows a huge pumpkin he grew. Pumpkin pie is often a staple in traditional Thanksgiving meals. (Black Press file photo) The turkey is a symbol associated with Thanksgiving. Do you know where turkeys originated? (Jill Hayward photo) The Thanksgiving dinner is a time to feast with family and friends. Thanksgiving in Canada is on the second Monday of October, but it has not always been held at this time. (Black Press file)

Each year, Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October.

The day is a celebration of the harvest and a time to enjoy turkey and pumpkin pie, as well as time with family and friends.

How much do you know about Thanksgiving in Canada? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of fall?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

ContestsHolidays