Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

Apples, peaches and other fruit varieties in our orchards are ready for harvest

Fruit is ripening in orchards around British Columbia and fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops.

If you enjoy fruit, see how many of these fruit-themed questions you can answer.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 22 to 28

Just Posted

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
How to vote on or before Sept. 20

Trees have been removed from Eddy Park in Telkwa in preparation for flood mitigation dike work to begin. (Deb Meissner photo)
Public decries removal of Eddy Park trees

Northern Health Authority is asking users to avoid using substances alone and keep more than one naloxone kit. (File photo)
Northern Health issues overdose advisory following spike after new contaminated substance identified

Chip Run organizer Lainie Waterhouse, middle, with daughter Liv Waterhouse and brother Thomas Spooner hold a stack of cash from the Chip Run July 24. The event raised a record $32,000. (Facebook photo)
Chip Run raises $32,000 for cancer care team