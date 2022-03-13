An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)
QUIZ: A time for peace
As tensions erupt around the world, take a moment to consider images of peace
As war rages between Russia and Ukraine and as conflicts are ongoing in other parts of the world, it is fitting to take a moment and contemplate peace.
How much do you know about peace treaties and symbols, anti-war images and monuments to peace? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)
