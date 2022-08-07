Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo) For many years, Peach Fest has been an August tradition in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo) For many years, Peach Fest has been an August tradition in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

In orchards around British Columbia, fruit pickers are hard at work

Summer and fall are the time for fruit harvest in British Columbia, as apples, cherries, peaches and other fruits are ripening on the trees.

Not only is this industry an important part of the province’s economy; but it also provides plenty of fresh, healthy fruit for all to enjoy.

If you’re yearning for some fresh produce, take a few moments to see how much you know about fruit production in British Columbia and the rest of Canada.

Good luck.


Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. While fruit growing is an essential segment of the agriculture sector in the Okanagan and Similkameen, there are challenges facing orchardists. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Apples ripen in a Summerland orchard. Fruit harvest in the Okanagan happens each year in late summer and into the fall. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Security was present during Trudeau’s recent visit to the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Summerland orchardist Derek Lutz, at left, discusses cherry growing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau’s visit to the region in July, 2022. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

