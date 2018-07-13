PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

On the way to hangout with his friends? Work? Just out for a stroll?

These are the questions social media users are asking after a shot of a porcupine walking on its hind legs recently went viral.

The photo, captured by Ernst Weiss, shows a spiky porcupine walking – well, like a person– along Haines Road near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon.

“Won’t be long before they all start walking like this. And then they’ll be applying for jobs!,” one person wrote.

“Ahhhh the rare Prickly Ewok!,” another wrote.

Since being posted to the Yukon News Wednesday, the photo has been shared more than 4,000 times, and has turned into a Photoshop battle on Reddit.

Mowing the lawn:

(RexLeou/Reddit)

Out for a stroll:

(MattCloudy/Reddit)

Out for a stroll in style:

(MattCloudy/Reddit)

As an ewok?:

(artunitinc/Reddit)

Keeping the troops in line:

(RexLeou/Reddit)

Don’t you hate when that happens?:

(mandal0re/Reddit)

(mandal0re/Reddit)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
