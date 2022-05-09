A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

A soon-to-be mother goose, shown in a handout photo, will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company. The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrance next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Convention Centre

Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother’s Day

Convention Centre says staff decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet

A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrace next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs.

The Convention Centre says staff first noticed the goose on Friday.

It says they decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet.

The company, which initially planned to land a display aircraft nearby for a charity event, decided to relocate the display to keep the bird safe.

The centre is also reminding people walking in the area to distance themselves from the nest.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Wildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Moose charges woman and her dogs at off-leash park in Alberta
Next story
The boy who carved: Lake Country kid’s handcrafted wands in high demand

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink has received a second fine for erosion and sediment control violations. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP introduces bill to give 16-year-olds right to vote

Artist Michelle Stoney explains her process for creating a giant salmon on the bank of the Skeena River at Anderson Flats (South Hazelton) July 16. (Thom Barker photo).
Gitxsan artist waiting for public apology for using her design

The annual Salmon Invisible Migration Event is a blessing of 300 million juvenile salmon travelling to the Skeena River estuary. It has been cancelled for 2022. (Photo: Supplied by Tavish Campbell)
Annual Salmon Invisible Migration event cancelled