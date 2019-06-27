Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997. (IMDB Photo)

Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997

If you thought listening to a younger generation’s slang made you feel old, or seeing movie sequels like Monster’s University and Finding Dorry come to fruition, this will add fuel to the fire — 22 years ago the first Harry Potter Book was released.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone — the book that started it all — was released on June 26, 1997. The title was later changed to Harry Potter and the Sourcerer’s Stone and despite the initial book coming in at 135 on the USA Today’s Best-Selling Book List back then, it’s safe to say fans seem to enjoy the series.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see dinosaur suprise

Harry Potter and the Sourcer’s Stone is now listed as one of the 30 best-selling novels of all time according to Life Magazine, coming in at fifth on the list just after The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exuper.

With more than 11 million copies sold of just the latest book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and eight movies, two prequels and a third in the works bringing in over $9 billion at the worldwide box offices, fans still want more.

READ ALSO: Vacations can’t break B.C. residents connection to technology

On June 4, J.K. Rowling took to her website to answer one of her most asked questions — is she writing more Harry Potter books?

According to the post, there has been some misreporting in the press that she’s about to publish four more Harry Potter stories and while the books are coming, they aren’t written by Rowling.

The series of four short non-fiction eBooks are ‘bite size e-reads’ themed by Hogwarts lessons contain no new material from Rowling but with material adapted from the companion audio-book which includes important discussion on centaurs, the Abracadabra charm, Nicolas Flamel’s tombstone and much more riveting conversation which can be found at pottermore.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vacation can’t break British Columbians’ connection to technology

Just Posted

DFO announces openings for chinook

Opportunities are few between widespread closures

Gyger counting: A settler family returns to the land

Descendants of Fritz and Rosa Gyger will be gathering on the original family homestead in July

Telkwa Coun. Matthew Monkman steps down

Village administration recommends late November, early December by-election

Council backs return of Smithers Steelheads

Town grants the club the arena concession, approves a beer garden and will pay for centre ice logo

Northwest couples compete at His and Hers golf tournament in Prince Rupert

Kitimat and Smithers couples take home the hardware

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Most Read