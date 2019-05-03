Justify, with Mike Smith up, was all alone at the finish in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018. The reigning Triple Crown winner was retired on Wednesday. (Ron Garrison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Zuma Press/TNS)

Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

A $200 jar of poop could be yours

Are you interested in a $200 jar of poop from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm? If so, the jars by Kentucky for Kentucky went on sale May 1. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports artist Coleman Larkin is the mastermind behind the expensive crap.

Sales from the “Derby Turds” will go toward Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, a thoroughbred retirement facility Silver Charm calls home. The newspaper says supply of the resin-coated feces is limited.

Larkin says the most difficult part of the creative project is asking “the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”

READ MORE: It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

READ MORE: Kentucky Derby favourite Omaha Beach scratched

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions
Next story
Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Just Posted

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Firefighters on scene of power line fire Lake Kathlyn area

Power outage localized as Smithers Fire and Rescue await BC Hydro crew

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs renew fishing ban

Conservation measure part of long-term hopes to revamp permitting process in their territory

Split with the Donald was for the best

Thom Barker takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to dealing with life in the era of Trump

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

Most Read