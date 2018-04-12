(PerkCanada/Instagram)

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

A Jersey Day event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support, alongside photos of themselves and friends in hockey jerseys and the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

The death toll in the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey team reached 16 yesterday. Thirteeen others were injured.

#jerseyday #JerseysForHumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Emily Beausoleil (@everydayboymom) on

#ourboys #humboldtstrong #jerseysforhumboldt #garrisonroadschool #forterieminorhockey

A post shared by Amanda Barnes (@amandaleebarnes) on

Sending love and support! #jerseysforhumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Valerie Foley Esquer (@valesquer) on

#jerseysforhumboldt #humboltstrong #jerseyday

A post shared by Bosco (@boscothebt) on

AV Team @ SOCAN Music supports Humboldt Broncos #jerseysforhumboldt

A post shared by Gigi Dimatera (@gigidimatera) on

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players.

An online campaign has raised more than $9 million to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

Have a photo wearing your jersey? Send to Kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Previous story
TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Just Posted

Smithers gets active transportation money

Upgrade to perimeter trail, tourism cash for New Hazelton and RDBN

Winter road maintenance standards boosted

Quicker response times, longer winter tire season to be implemented

Callie Lancaster national biathlon masters’ champion

Bulkley athletes Callie Lancaster and Lèa-Marie Bowes-Lyon dominate nationals.

Hwy 16 re-opened at South Hazelton

Downed power lines closed Hwy 16 by South Hazelton.

Opening reception for Totem Reflections and Awakening Spirit Friday

The latest Smithers Art Gallery exhibition reception is April 13.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mayor said it’s important for everyone to know that some B.C. communities back the project

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

Most Read

  • #JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

    Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families