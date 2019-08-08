This is Gordon Funny Face Zielinski. Please follow him on Instagram @gord_the_man

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

It’s the most ‘purrfect’ day of the year: International Cat Day.

It’s a day to celebrate what the Egyptians already knew: Cats are awesome and should be held in the highest esteem.

Taking place on Aug. 8 every year (it should be every day), International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness about the four-legged fuzzballs so we can help and protect them.

And, what better time to revel in the joy of cats than in the summer, which is also the busiest time for the BC SPCA for the number of kitties in care.

The province’s 36 SPCA locations held a half-price adult adoption promotion from July 27 to Aug. 2 that resulted in forever homes for 138 adult cats and 185 kittens.

“At this time of year, our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently,” said BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk.

Cats come with a lot of benefits.

According to a 2010 survey of pet owners by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, cat owners are more likely to have college degrees than their canine counterparts.

The same study claimed that single men should get a cat because 90 per cent of single women polled said these men are “nicer” than other guys.

Make International Cat Day better than ever and share photos of your favourite cat on social media to give your fellow readers a smile.

It's International Cat Day

