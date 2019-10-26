Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
Rupert Red and Kitimat Orange each bring unbeaten records to Sunday’s championship game
West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids
Kitimat grabs big win over Terrace Red in Friday finale
Fifteen teenagers are suing Canada for violating their Charter rights by not tackling climate change
The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately
Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election
Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth
Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes
Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative
Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules
More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017
Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
Entire communities of Healdsburg and Windsor have been ordered to evacuate
Smithers is now 1-2 in their comeback season
About 200 of them braved the cold rain and gathered in Montreal’s Parc-Extension
Rupert Red and Kitimat Orange each bring unbeaten records to Sunday’s championship game
Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election
Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes
The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately