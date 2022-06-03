People take part the 2019 Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary on Feb. 16, 2019. Youth are being asked “What does being Indigenous mean to you?” as the topic of the National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 Writing and/or Art Contest. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

People take part the 2019 Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary on Feb. 16, 2019. Youth are being asked “What does being Indigenous mean to you?” as the topic of the National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 Writing and/or Art Contest. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Fraser Valley writing, art contest open to all Indigenous youth in B.C.

Youth asked ‘What does being Indigenous mean to you?’ as the topic contest

A writing and art contest that’s open to all Indigenous youth in B.C. is offering up hundreds of dollars in cash prizes.

Youth are being asked “What does being Indigenous mean to you?” as the topic of the National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 Writing and/or Art Contest.

The contest is hosted by Xyólheméylh (the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society) and is open to all Indigenous people age five to 24.

Youth are asked to express their thoughts in writing (maximum one page, single spaced) and/or in art.

There will be three categories of prizes in both the writing and art: 1) ages 5 to 10; 2) ages 11 to 14; 3) ages 15 to 24.

Writing prizes: first place: $150; second place: $100; third place: $50.

Art prizes: first place: $150; second place: $100; third place: $50.

Submit entries by June 8 at 4:30 p.m. to: info@xyolhemeylh.bc.ca with name, age, telephone number and address. Winners will be chosen by a panel consisting of Xyólheméylh’s board of directors and elders advisory committee.

Winners will be announced in a media release, on social media, in their newsletter and in their annual report.

For more, go to www.fvacfss.ca.

READ MORE: Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest by Fraser Valley society

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtcontestIndigenous

Previous story
‘What an interesting phenomenon’: Fraser Valley teacher, students spot sun halo

Just Posted

The DFO estimates that fewer than 22,000 chinook will return to the Skeena River this year. (Photo: Yukon News/file)
DFO closes Skeena watershed to chinook salmon fishing

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuation alert over flooding in low-lying areas issued in Smithers

Toddlers to Elders danced, sang and drummed welcome to the spring salmon at the 8th annual Salmon Festival hosted by the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers & Society on May 27 and 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
8th annual Salmon Festival welcomes the spring return

A rail safety report speaking to frustrations felt in the Northwest was released on June 2 and welcomed by Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/The Northern View)
Skeena Bulkley MP Bachrach welcomes release of rail safety report