Feeling the heat? Get a free Slurpee at 7/11

Small Slurpees are free from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Do you know what today is? It’s free Slurpee day!

On Wednesday, July 11, you can head to your nearest 7/11 and pick up a free small Slurpee anytime from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Just Posted

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Frances Brown’s nephew walks across Canada for MMIW

Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.

Jagmeet Singh and Nathan Cullen give out free ice-cream at Bovill Square.

For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.

Telkwa plans for pot legalization

Telkwa council discussed $50,000 grant, cannabis bylaws and the UBCM convention last Monday.

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Trudeau and Trump share concern about a proposed Russian pipeline

Canada, U.S. express concern at NATO over Russian pipeline into Germany

