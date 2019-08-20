Starbucks is declaring Aug. 27 will be this year’s first fall day thanks to the release of its pumpkin spice latte. (Photo provided by Talk Shop)

Fall comes early with the release of pumpkin spice lattes

Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall

While the September Equinox — marking the first official day of fall — doesn’t take place until Sept. 23, Starbucks is declaring Aug. 27 will be this year’s first fall day thanks to the release of its pumpkin spice latte.

This is the 16th year of the autumn classic and with more than 424 million sold since 2003, Starbucks is calling the drink a cultural phenomenon that’s become synonymous with fall.

READ ALSO: Tims' upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

The classic pumpkin spice latte is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove mixed with espresso and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin spice topping, but Starbucks offers various ways to customize it.

For anyone not ready to give up on summer, pumpkin spice lattes can also be served iced or as a blended Frappuccino, with a number of alternatives to suit dietary restrictions or personal preference.

READ ALSO: McDonald's to test its first 'recycling-friendly' restaurant in B.C.

The original pumpkin spice latte was born in 2003 at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. During the development process, the research team brought in real pumpkin pies and poured espresso shots on top to find the perfect flavour.

When it first launched, the pumpkin spice latte was only available in 100 Starbucks locations in B.C. and Washington, fast forward to today and the drink is now available in nearly 50 countries through the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.


