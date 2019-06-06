Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) jumps for the basket under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) and Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, back, during second half basketball action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Are you cheering for the Raptors as they fight their way through the NBA finals?

Toronto fans are thrilled, as demonstrated by the sold out Scotiabank Arena and a packed Jurassic Park.

But so are Canadians, according to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, suggests 47 per cent of the country think the Raptors are Canada’s team, while 45 per cent consider them Toronto’s team.

That feeling is matched by viewership across the country, with 40 per cent of Canadians watching the playoffs, compared with the usual 10 per cent who watch during the regular season.

Canadians are optimistic about their team’s odds, even thought the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last NBA titles.

Surveyors found that 58 per cent think the Raptors have a 50-50 chance of beating the Warriors, while 18 per cent think they can win the whole series.

READ MORE: Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Just Posted

‘We were just kids’ : WWII veteran recalls Normandy landing

Terrace’s Bill McRae was 18 years old when he enlisted

Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

Results and photos from the 72nd Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo

Results and photos from the 72nd Annual Kispiox Valley Rodeo

Town of Smithers supports pot shop

Council will recommend approval of licence for retail cannabis outlet to LCRB

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Most Read