Deer found entangled in lights in Kimberly, B.C. - Image- BC Conservation.

Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

Conservation officers found the animal in distress and safely tranquilized it

You might want to take down any remaining Christmas decorations if they’re still up.

The BC Conservation Officer Service recently posted on social media about a mule deer buck whose antlers got tangled up in a string of Christmas lights in Kimberley.

The animal was tranquilized and then freed from the mess of cords.

Conservation officers remind residents to be careful where they hang lights, hammocks and other netting to avoid such situations.

If you see an entangled deer, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

