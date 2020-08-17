Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

A region in eastern California has hit the highest global temperature recorded in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

The organization said Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 F (54.4 C) on Sunday (Aug. 16). The aptly named Death Valley is part of the Mojave Desert and is frequently the hottest location on the planet.

The record breaking temperature was recorded at 3:41 p.m. local time. The record temperature was 134 F and was recorded on July 10, 1913, although Death Valley did hit 129 F in 2013.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

