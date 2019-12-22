Bertie the wonder dog. (Black Press Media)

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

It’s been quite the year lately, both for us and our animal pals. From rescued dogs to wandering moose, here’s what our fluffy friends got up to in 2019.

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Talk about a miracle! Bertie, an 11-pound Coton de Tulear (similar to a Maltese), was just 10 months old when he survived an 11-day stint on Abbotsford’s Sumas Mountain. Bertie got separated from the pack while on a stroll with a dog walker in January. He was found looking thin and scruffy, but otherwise in good health, by a Shaw cable worker on a forest service road. Read more >

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

It all started when someone called in a cougar sighting near a South Surrey elementary school in August. Police went to investigate but all they found was a “large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.” Read more >

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in southern Interior community

It was a normal, sunny June day when Photographer Kristall Burgess and her spouse Rob were enjoying an early-morning coffee at their home. They heard a pitter-patter outside, and when they looked, they saw a young cow moose wandering the streets. Read more >

A young moose takes a stroll through a Canoe neighbourhood. (Kristall Burgess)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons Timbits

How onerous is it stay 50 metres away from all bears? Quite, if your name is Randy Scott and you like to feed bears Timbits! Read more >

Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Speaking of real cougars, the Victoria fire department had quite the task back in April when the big cat was found up a tree. Read more >

Previous story
Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Telkwa water lines are ‘ticking time bombs’: mayor

Telkwa council plans to step up emergency preparedness in case another water line breaks

Shared Histories Advisory Committee asks research material be donated

Dr. Tyler McCreary conducted the research between April 2016 and June 2018

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Most Read