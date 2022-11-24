For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller **MANDATORY CREDIT**

CP Holiday Train returns to the rails for the first time in three years

Popular cross-country run will wrap up in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 18

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks.

The holiday train’s first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

CP chief executive officer, Keith Creel says the holiday train, now in its 24th year of celebration, is a reminder to help those who are less fortunate this holiday season.

The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

RELATED: Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

RELATED: Holiday train lights up the Shuswap night

Christmasrailway

Previous story
Canada has the fourth most expensive beer cost of World Cup Nations
Next story
Holocaust survivor’s orange cake recipe made into cupcakes at B.C. bakery

Just Posted

Emily Bulmer, left, and Edward Quinlan participate in the Smithers Talks event Nov. 12 at town hall. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Talks event exceeds organizers expectations

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort in Smithers will open Dec. 3. (File photo)
Hudson Bay Mountain to open next week

Long-term care resident of Acropolis Manor Rose Sawka, 92 in 2021 reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at the home during COVID-19.
Quality of life survey needs northwest volunteers to talk to seniors long-term care

Smithers new Prevention and Community Safety Officer, Perry Lewin. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town and new bylaw officer part ways