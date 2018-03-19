Australian actor Chris Hemsworth spent time in Tofino last weekend and caught some waves. (Instagram/Chris Hemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

More and more actors and actresses are spending time in British Columbia, mostly due to Vancouver solidifying itself as Hollywood North for major TV and movie productions.

It’s no longer unusual to see famous celebrities eating at the same restaurants we frequent or hanging out at the same places we’ve long since known as local gems. And with the influence of social media these days, many are also chronically their journey for the rest of us to follow along.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his title role as Thor in the Marvel movie universe since 2011, has kept himself busy this past week on the West Coast. He’s been spending time in Vancouver shooting the movie ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, and last week shared a video view of his condo from high above Stanley Park.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth loves visiting B.C.

A few days later he took in some Rugby Sevens action at B.C. Place and handed out a prize following the final match.

But this past weekend it was time for Hemsworth to head over to Vancouver Island and catch some waves near Tofino.

He posted to Instagram: ‘Not sure if we’re robbing banks or surfing but it’s damn cold in Canada. Well worth it though, what a beautiful place!!’

According to his Instagram page, the 34-year-old looks like he surfs a lot — including with his young daughter.

And after spending some time in a full body wetsuit, Hemsworth made sure to warm up with a steaming bowl of Vietnamese Pho as he continues to conquer mountains, embrace challenges and push phoward.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Just Posted

Dike along Telkwa River being repaired

West Horizon Contracting won the bid to do the job for $125,350.

Adopted Norwegian man looking for Smithers family

David Hjerto said he was taken away from his biological parents before he turned two.

Smithers pellet plant ready to build

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings and West Fraser Timber approve construction of plant in Smithers.

Genealogical Society organizing their biggest conference to date

The event in Smithers will feature workshops and speakers from across the country.

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

    The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend