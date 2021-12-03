Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Candy canes re-imagined: Twist on holiday treat may not delight all tastebuds

Flavour profiles expanded to include sardine, kale and hot dog

Candy canes go with Christmas like ketchup and mac and cheese.

The traditional treat has come a long way from its original peppermint form, branching out to include cherry and even some soft drink flavours, but some retailers are taking it even further.

Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based novelty item seller, lists a wide range of non-traditional flavours that are making the rounds across the internet. Although, they may never dethrone the classic peppermint in terms of popularity.

Some of the alternative flavours include mac and cheese, bacon, pickle, ketchup, sardine, sour cream and onion, hot dog, and kale – all in the traditional cane candy form with coloured stripes.

What do you think? Would you brave a sardine-flavoured holiday sweet?

ALSO READ: Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns Vancouver Islanders of holiday scams

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Holidays

Previous story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

The federal government passed legislation on Dec. 1 protecting LGBTQ+ youth by making conversion therapy illegal. Angelo Octaviano said he is proud to be his true self, at a gathering of LGBTQ Prince Rupert community members, supporters and allies to celebrate Pride month on June 19. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Federal ban on conversion therapy “huge” for Smithers youth

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

Deployed to Abbotsford, Smithers Emergency Services team at the Smithers Airport November 26, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services members deploy to Lower Mainland