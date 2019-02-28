(Unsplash)

Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

But the amount of green and orange vegetables eaten rose

How many fruits and vegetables are you eating these days?

The new Canada Food Guide recommends filling half your plate with them as part of a plant-based diet, but research from the University of B.C. shows some are moving in the wrong direction.

In a study published in Nutrients Thursday, researchers found Canadians were eating 13 per cent fewer fruits and vegetables in 2015 compared to 2004.

In 2004, Canadians reported having about 5.2 servings of fruit and vegetables a day but by 2015, they were eating just 4.6 servings daily.

Survey data showed the decrease was mostly due to fewer servings of vegetables, potatoes and fruit juices. It wasn’t all bad, though: Canadians increase how many dark green and orange vegetables they ate each day over the 11 years.

“It’s essential to look at what foods people are eating and whether food group intakes have changed over time to identify challenges and opportunities to promote healthier eating patterns among Canadians,” said study lead author and postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s food, nutrition and health program Claire Tugault-Lafleur.

“While some studies have recently reported trends in Canadians’ intake of macronutrients like energy and total sugars, nobody had looked at differences in food group intakes during this period.”

READ MORE: New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based diet

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Cozy alpine getaway’ to B.C. ski resort featured on The Price is Right
Next story
Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming Sept. 3

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

Historic meeting of Nisga’a and Tahltan strengthen ties during Hobiyee

Lots of video from alliance affirmation meant to boost economies and protect land

Cognitive dissonance and the art of the vote

Even with the federal election almost eight months away, it already feels… Continue reading

Smithers Par 3 course closed

Owner speaks of all the interesting people who used the course as he focuses on RV park.

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

But the amount of green and orange vegetables eaten rose

‘Cozy alpine getaway’ to B.C. ski resort featured on The Price is Right

The showcase package also included winter wear and a Kia 500

Most Read