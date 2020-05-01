Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

Canadian Costco shoppers don’t need to wear face masks to enter the warehouse, despite new rules coming into effect for U.S. stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 4, U.S. Costco members and guests will be required to don face masks in order to shop. Masks will have to cover the mouth and nose of shoppers the entire time they are in the store.

According to Langford Costco management, there are currently no face mask requirements for shoppers, although employees are required to wear masks. Other precautions remain in place at Costco, including a limit to two people allowed entry with each membership card and reduced services in certain departments to limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing.

Costco has also implemented sales limits on certain items and prohibited returns on specific products such as toilet paper, water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, disinfecting spray and rice.

Shoppers are asked to social distance by giving at least two metres of space between each person and to cover all coughs and sneezes with an elbow.

Black Press Media has been unable to reach Canadian Costco upper management for comment.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

