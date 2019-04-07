B.C. hockey skills camp wear green in support of Green Shirt Day and the Humboldt Broncos. (pgcougarsgoaliedev/Instagram)

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

People across the country wore green on Sunday for the first National Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos defenceman, Logan Boulet, and raise awareness for organ donation.

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

