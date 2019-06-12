A Toronto fan sent flowers to Kevin Durant after Raptors fans cheered his injury. (Jessica Kleinschmidt/Twitter)

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

After some Raptors fans cheered as Kevin Durant hobbled off the floor with a lower leg injury during Game 5 of the NBA finals on Monday, other fans redeemed the fans’ reaction.

NBC Sports reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt posted a photo on social media of a flower bouquet sent by a Toronto Raptors fan to apologize for cheering Durant off the floor.

READ MORE: 'Classless': Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant's injury

READ MORE: ‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

‏”I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery,” the message with the flowers read.

Durant is not expected to return on Thursday when the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 at the Oracle Arena.

