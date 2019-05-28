Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

When Karen Nixon found a pair of garden gloves on the kitchen floor of her Maple Ridge home, she assumed they belonged to her mother, who lives upstairs.

So she took the gloves up the back stairs and left them on the porch for her to find.

But the gloves ended up at Nixon’s back entrance, again.

So she took them up to her mother’s suite a second time. But the next day, they were returned to her back door.

Her mother asked her why she kept putting the gloves at their door.

ALSO READ: Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

Confused, Nixon washed the gloves and donated them. But then more gloves started showing up.

All of this started about a month ago, she said.

Then one day, she watched her five-year-old tabby cat Cricket jump onto her backyard fence with a glove in her mouth.

She usually finds the gloves at the top of the stairs leading to her basement suite, or lying around her back garden, or at her back door or in her kitchen.

Sometimes, she finds them in pairs. Sometimes there is just one.

Nixon has discovered, in all 14 pairs of gloves – of garden, construction and ski varieties.

Cricket was just stealing gloves, though, but also construction materials from a neighbour’s renovations.

Cricket was also leaving old construction material under some bark mulch in the front yard.

Nixon has been to all the houses in her immediate vicinity and warned them about her thieving cat.

But the gloves just keep showing up.

ALSO READ: Singing the black cat blues

“I’ve donated probably seven or eight pairs. And a bunch have gone in the garbage because they have had holes,” said Nixon, who first discovered Cricket as a kitten in the back barn of a garden nursery along Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ever since Cricket discovered how to use the dog door, Nixon can’t keep her inside.

She plans to put a bin at the edge of her front garden in the Lions Park area for neighbours to be able to retrieve their missing gloves.

Nixon also wants to put a camera on her kitty’s head just to see her in action.


cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study
Next story
PHOTO: Rare all-white giant panda caught on camera in China

Just Posted

Bachrach nominated by NDP for federal election

The Smithers mayor won on the first ballot with 446 of 797 votes

Giesbrecht found guilty of second-degree murder

Judge says murder is the only rational conclusion on the whole of the evidence

Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main

RCMP say they don’t yet have a status update on the individual’s condition

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to B.C. court in July

Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Most Read