A screenshot of what BrettKavanaugh.com looks like on Friday, Oct.12

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nearly a week since the U.S. Senate OKd U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a national organization has launched a website in the newly appointed Supreme Court Justice’s name.

But upon visiting BrettKavanaugh.com, one won’t find a personalized website on his successes and instead a site dedicated to helping survivors of sexual assault.

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

Upon opening the site, “We Believe Survivors” appears in bold, followed by links to resources for victims of rape and sexual violence.

The website reads: “This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories. We applaud your bravery. We believe you.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate Saturday in a narrow vote of 50 to 48, a few days after Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified in an emotional, hours-long hearing. Kavanaugh angrily denied the allegations that he assaulted Ford while they were both in high school, while she said she was “100 per cent” certain he was her attacker.

