BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

If you like their moves on the field you’ll be delighted with what they bring to the pool.

The BC Lions held their annual training camp in Kamloops this past week, but what was different about this year was an impromptu team workout session.

The football players piled into the pool at the Canadian Games Aquatic Centre for a little aquafit workout.

Several members of the Lions were filmed splashing about after taking a break from their training at Hillside Stadium.

Players also invited members of the public to attend their club’s 2018 FanFest, last weekend, where those big and small had a chance to watch a practice and meet the Lions.

The team will be in Kamloops until June 7 for training.

